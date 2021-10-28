Scientists have discovered a way to predict the severity of COVID-19

Scientists from the United States called genetic markers capable of predicting the severity of COVID-19

Scientists can predict the severity of COVID infection by using human DNA methylation markers. Researchers from the University of Colorado found the relevant data.

“Most rapid and COVID-19 antibody tests have high false negative rates. In addition, they cannot be used to tell whether the virus is replicating or what the outcome of the disease will be. The solution may be to analyze markers associated with DNA methylation, ”- said in the journal Communications Medicine.

The study involved 460 people, 164 of whom had COVID. Based on the results of the analysis of the epigenome, the researchers were able to find genetic markers specific to the coronavirus, as well as markers by which the severity of the disease can be assumed.

A day earlier, 1123 people died from coronavirus in Russia per day, which became a new daily record for mortality from the virus. Over the entire period in Russia, 233,898 people have died from the coronavirus, the TV channel 360 reports. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,352,601 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia, says the National News Service.