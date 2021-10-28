Scientists have solved the “alien” signal received in 2019 – Gazeta.Ru

Scientists have reported on the clue to the nature of a strange radio signal, allegedly received from the nearest star Proxima Centauri. In December 2020, many media outlets reported unusual signal, which the participants of the Breakthrough Listen project found in the data of the radio telescope network. The signal, dubbed BLC1 (“Breakthrough Listen Candidate 1”), was not associated with any known astrophysical objects or recognizable terrestrial interference. Now scientists have come to the conclusion that this is still radio interference, which is similar to the type of signal they were looking for. Two articles about this were published in the magazine Nature astronomy…

“Unfortunately, we were unable to confirm the alien nature of radio signals, but we gained additional confidence that we can detect and analyze for authenticity the real signals of extraterrestrial civilizations,” – said the head of the Breakthrough Initiatives program Peter Worden.

The history of BLC1 began in April 2019, when Andrew Zeke, then a graduate student at the University of Sydney, began observing the closest star to Earth, Proxima Centauri, with the Parkes radio telescope. The star is a faint red dwarf about 4.22 light years away and invisible to the naked eye. Nearby Proxima Centauri is an Earth-sized exoplanet designated Proxima Centauri b. The unusual signal arrived at 980 MHz and did not repeat itself. In addition, it was about a certain “shift” of the signal, which could reflect the movement of the planet.

The Breakthrough Listen group, which is looking for signals from extraterrestrial civilizations, became interested in the nature of BLC1. The launch of this program was announced at the end of July 2015 by Russian entrepreneur Yuri Milner and British cosmologist Stephen Hawking. The BLC1 analysis was done by Sophia Sheikh, then a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, who performed an exhaustive suite of tests. Searching the entire frequency range of the Parkes detector, she was able to identify similar signals, the characteristics of which are mathematically related to BLC1, and concluded that BLC1 is most likely terrestrial radio interference.