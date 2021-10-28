https://ria.ru/20211028/pandy-1756701055.html
Scientists have solved the secret of panda coloring
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. A recent study has shown that giant pandas’ distinctive black and white coloration provides effective camouflage for animals in their natural habitat. Published in Scientific Reports, although most mammals are brownish-gray, there are some that use contrasting coloration – zebras, skunks, killer whales, and pandas. Scientists from the UK, Finland and China have shown, using the latest image analysis techniques, that this animal is very effective at camouflaging: its fur allows them to get lost in the landscape and disrupts predators’ perceptions of the real size of the individual. The authors analyzed photographs of giant pandas taken in their natural habitat. and found that black spots blend in with dark shadows and tree trunks, whites correspond to brightly lit foliage or snow, and pale brown tones provide a smooth transition between very dark and very light elements. Scientists have experimentally confirmed that the camouflage effect works not only for the model human vision, but similarly affects cats and dogs – representatives of the two main families of predators that prey on pandas. “The results completely refute the myth of the noticeability of giant pandas in their natural habitat,” – quoted in a press release from the University of Bristol, the words of the first author of the article – Dr. Ossi Nokelainen of the Department of Biology and Environmental Sciences of the University of Jyväskylä in Finland, scientists believe that contrasting spots are an element of the so-called destructive coloration, in which clear boundaries of the coat color break the outline of the animal, and the one who hunts them from afar is not can understand who he is dealing with. “When our Chinese colleagues sent us photos from the wild, I did not see the giant panda in the picture. If we, with our developed vision of primates, did not see them, this means that potential carnivorous predators, whose vision is worse, also do not see them. We knew it right away, but we had to demonstrate it objectively, “says study leader Professor Tim Caro of the Bristol School of Biological Sciences. that these animals in their natural environment are camouflaged no worse than others.
