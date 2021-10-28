SEC Will Not Allow Valkyrie To Launch Leveraged Bitcoin ETFs

The investment company applied for a leveraged crypto fund this week.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked at least one asset manager not to develop plans for a leveraged crypto exchange fund. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing a source.

According to him, the SEC has made it clear that it wants to limit the number of new financial instruments associated with bitcoin. So far, the commission is ready to allow trading only by those funds that do not use borrowed funds, the publication says.

As a reminder, on October 19, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) by ProShares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A few days later, the fund started trading from the investment company Valkyrie Investments – Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BTF).

On October 26, Valkyrie filed with the SEC for a leveraged bitcoin ETF. Valkyrie XBTO Levered BTC Futures ETF increases the amount of investments by 1.25 times using leverage, the document says. “The company has been asked to put forward its proposal,” a source told WSJ.

A leverage of 1.25 is “completely negligible,” says Erik Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Market participants share the same opinion:

Leveraged instruments “involve special risks that traders should carefully consider before investing in them,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told Bloomberg.

“ETFs can pose risks even to seasoned investors and have the potential to create system-wide risks; it is impossible to predict how they will behave when markets experience volatility, ”said SEC chief Gary Gensler earlier this month.

The laws give the SEC 75 days to review applications for new instruments. If the regulator does not publish a formal objection, after the expiration of the period, the application is considered approved.

Direxion also filed for a crypto ETF this week. Direxion Shares ETF Trust will help investors open short positions on bitcoin futures contracts.

Recall that in July, Valkyrie submitted another application for the Valkyrie XBTO Bitcoin Futures Fund crypto fund. This was announced by the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. On October 1, the SEC postponed the decision on this instrument for 45 days.

Read also: return of the crypto market to the green zone and 15x growth of NFT – overview for the third quarter of 2021.