Sechin called the existing capitalism an obstacle in the search for a way out of the crisis :: Economy :: RBC

The head of Rosneft believes that the problem lies in the limitations inherent in the current model of capitalism. To prevent the current crisis from becoming global, coordination between all participants in the economic system is necessary, he noted.

Igor Sechin

(Photo: Alexey Vitvitsky / RIA Novosti)



The limitations inherent in the existing model of capitalism do not allow finding a way out of the current energy crisis and other modern challenges, said the head of Rosneft Igor Sechin during a speech at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

He pointed out that the current crisis in the energy sector has begun to spread to other industries. The head of Rosneft cited China as an example, which provides up to 90% of the world’s magnesium production. Sechin stressed that the magnesium deficit, which arose due to the rationing of energy supply in the country, affected the automotive industry, where aluminum alloys are used.

In addition, he noted, there is a global deficit in the supply of raw materials in the production of microcircuits. As a result, manufacturers themselves choose the customers to whom the products are shipped, that is, they take on the functions of market regulation that are unusual for them, the head of Rosneft explained.

“All these factors make us think once again about the limitations inherent in the existing model of capitalism, about which Russian President Vladimir Putin recently spoke. All of them make it difficult to find a solution to the challenges of today. In order to prevent the crisis from spreading to the entire world economy, it is important to ensure coordination between regulators and suppliers, as well as consumers, whose demand determines economic growth, ”Sechin said.