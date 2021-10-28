Security instead of development: what kind of capitalism was built in Russia in 30 years

December 2021 will mark 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the beginning of modern Russian statehood. In a series of columns for Forbes timed to coincide with this date, leading experts assess the main trends in the development of political life, economy and business in Russia over the years.

30 years ago, against the backdrop of the collapse of the USSR, Russia chose the course of building capitalism. However, for many of our fellow citizens, the reality that the country eventually came to was far from their expectations. At the same time, against the background of opening borders and foreign trips, many people came to understand that the capitalist economy in Germany or Sweden is markedly different from that that exists in England or the United States, and both of these models are not similar to the market that has developed in India or Turkey.

Liberal, dependent, state

These intuitive feelings are consistent with the theoretical concept of the variety of models of capitalism – Variety of Capitalism, which has developed over the past 30 years. Initially, this concept considered only developed market economies and, based on an analysis of institutional differences in the organization of the corporate sector, financial markets and the labor market, identified two basic models: liberal market economies (LME, liberal market economies), common in the Anglo-Saxon world, and coordinated market economies. economies (CME, coordinated market economies), historically characteristic for the countries of continental Europe.

The transformation of the economy in the countries of Eastern Europe, which attracted the attention of investors, was the reason for the application of this concept to them. Studies have shown that a specific model of “dependent market economies” (DME) has developed in Eastern Europe, in which global companies with headquarters in Frankfurt, London or New York turned out to be the key players. The advantages of this model could be attributed to the inflow of foreign direct investment associated with the high openness of the DME, and the rapid growth of production in those industries that are included in global value chains. But there were also clear drawbacks – global corporations could quickly move activity from one DME to another, where business conditions were getting better. At the same time, in a crisis situation, corporations withdrew financial resources from emerging markets to their national jurisdictions – which was clearly manifested during the global crisis of 2008-2009.

The DME model proved to be politically unacceptable for the elites of large developing countries, whose governments believed they were capable of conducting independent economic policies. As a result, taking into account the dynamic development of China, India and Brazil in the 2000s, researchers engaged in international political economy began to distinguish a fourth model – State-Permeated Market Economies (SPME), or “state-infused market economies.” The competition between these models predetermines the development of global capitalism.

Russian way

Where is Russia in this coordinate system? In my opinion, there are three different periods during which the Russian elite relied on different models of capitalism.

Initially, in the 1990s and early 2000s, Russia tried to follow the model of building a liberal market economy. But the results of the reforms being carried out were very different from the plans and expectations, since the state was extremely weak and could not withstand the pressure of interest groups seeking to extract rents. As a result, when declaring the LME model, in fact, a specific DME model was built in Russia – with limited control over domestic assets by global corporations, but with a high influence of international organizations on policy formation and a very high degree of dependence of the economy on the world market.

Against this background, in the early 2000s, after Vladimir Putin came to power and a noticeable strengthening of the state, a second, more conscious and consistent attempt was made to move towards a liberal market economy. However, already in 2004, the vector of economic policy changed, and the Russian elite began to focus on a different model. This turn was due to the processes taking place in the economy and politics in the early 2000s.

One of the reasons was the conflict among the elites for control over the flows of natural rent, which resulted in the “Yukos affair”. The consequence was a change in the balance of power – with a weakening of the positions of big business, which advocated a liberal economic model. But there were other reasons for this turn.

The liberal model assumes that uniform rules apply to all economic agents, and the state, as a “night watchman”, only monitors the observance of these rules, without interfering in economic processes. However, in reality, for developing countries (and in particular for Russia), this approach meant that domestic companies – especially outside the raw materials sector – naturally lost in competition to global corporations that had the best technologies, competencies and access to capital. In this context, a turn towards a model with broad state participation in the economy and active industrial policy as a whole could be seen as a rational choice for a country in need of catch-up development.

Foreign policy also played a role in changing the target model. In the early 2000s, Russia showed a willingness to cooperate with the West, but by 2004 the hopes of the Russian elite to join the global elite club were replaced by disappointment. It was associated not only with the color revolutions in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, which were supported by the EU and the United States and caused a nervous reaction from the Russian authorities. A more significant factor was the further eastward expansion of NATO, which was perceived in the Kremlin as a direct threat to Russia.

Against this background, the turn to a new model with the leading role of the state in the economy as a whole reflected the aims of the Russian elite to ensure national sovereignty and the formation of a development state in the spirit of South Korea in the 1960s-1970s. But the problem was the quality of the state and elites in Russia.

Crises and power

With all the declarations about the country’s development, those who were in power in Russia were not ready to limit themselves and act according to the rules and norms that they themselves declared for society and business. The super profits from exports came in very handy here. Against their background, the concept of an energy superpower proposed by Kremlin political strategists in 2006 turned out to be very convenient.

In fact, this concept proceeded from the fact that Russia obviously cannot win in the technological race (including because the solution of such a problem required large investments and self-restraint from the ruling elite, for which the elite was not ready), but due to export revenues it is possible maintain the required standard of living of the population, buy technology and form reserves in case of unforeseen circumstances. And since Europe depends on Russian energy supplies, the Russian government always has leverage on its Western partners. Subsequently, the gas wars with Ukraine, which affected European consumers, became a clear demonstration of the application of this approach in practice.

The global financial crisis that hit in 2008 showed the instability of this model. It turned out that oil prices can not only rise, but also fall sharply, and the EU’s dependence on Russian energy resources will decrease as a result of a deliberate policy of the European Union. The reaction to the awareness of the problem was a new attempt at modernization during the reign of Dmitry Medvedev – with the creation of mechanisms to support innovations (the Skolkovo project), stimulation of investment, limitation of force pressure on business, and reforms in the public administration system. In foreign policy, an attempt was made to reset relations with the United States and Russia’s accession to the WTO was agreed. On the whole, despite periodic tensions in relations with the West, Russia continued to focus on integration into the world economy, defending favorable conditions for such integration.

The political crisis caused by the massive protests of 2011-2012 against fraudulent parliamentary elections put an end to this course and led to a new reversal not only in foreign policy, but also in the economy. It was based on the fear of the ruling elite about the implementation of catastrophic scenarios in Russia in the spirit of the “Arab Spring”. As a result, if until 2012 Russia, in cooperation with other large developing countries, was promoting a certain positive agenda on the international arena (with ideas of an alternative international order), then the Russian elite went over to defensiveness – with harsh criticism of the monopolar world and Western values, as well as with the hunt for foreign agents, suppression of the opposition and independent media. Against the backdrop of slowing economic growth and tightening budget constraints, an important factor in maintaining political support for the current regime was the patriotic mobilization associated with the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

At the same time, the events of 2014, which led to large-scale international sanctions against Russia, objectively became a point of no return in politics. If before that in relations with the EU and the United States there were possible “ebb and flow” (when tough anti-American and anti-Western rhetoric was replaced by another reset with a relative liberalization of domestic politics), now Russia has found itself in a tough confrontation with the West for many years. The consequence of this was changes in economic policy, as well as in relations with the elites. In particular, after the introduction of international sanctions, when the EU and the US blocked the supply of dual-use technologies and equipment to Russia, it became clear that the domestic industry is still highly dependent on imports. But if earlier senior officials actually turned a blind eye to the disruption of import substitution programs by their subordinates, now the Kremlin has begun to strictly demand the implementation of these programs. At the same time, control over officials during public procurement and requirements for businesses to pay taxes increased – with the risk of criminal cases in case of violations.

Burden of security

However, in the longer term, from the point of view of the concept of the diversity of capitalism models, the viability of the new economic model being formed in Russia raises doubts. The SPME model, in which the state actually controls the market, could compete with other options for a market economy, since it was focused on development – primarily through finding adequate forms of integrating national economies into global markets. That is why this model has attracted the attention of not only researchers, but also politicians.

The policy of nationalizing the elites, launched against the backdrop of fears of a repetition of the “Arab Spring” scenarios in Russia, has led to an increase in the operational efficiency of the state apparatus and a relative improvement in the quality of public administration. However, within the framework of the emerging economic model in Russia, security considerations (in the broadest sense) have a clear priority over the interests of development. Rather, it is similar to the resistance economy built in recent years in Iran and is close to the model of a besieged fortress that was proposed for Russia in the reports of the conservative Izborsk club back in 2012.

The experience of Iran shows that such a model for a sufficiently long time can ensure the preservation of the existing political regime. But it is worth recognizing that per capita income in Iran only in 2017 exceeded the 1979 level. The Russian experience of the last decade (with an average economic growth rate of less than 1% in the period from 2011 to 2019, which is significantly lower than the average growth rate not only in large developing countries, but also in the main developed countries) so far rather confirms this thesis.

This means that, relying on the development model chosen by the elite, Russia, at best (with the preservation of socio-political stability within the country and the absence of strong external shocks), will gradually lose in economic competition to other countries and retreat to the periphery of the world economy and politics. And at worst – with the growing tension caused by the high level of social inequality, and with the country being drawn into external conflicts that require more and more funding – such an economic model will lead to the bankruptcy of the existing management system and to a deep crisis comparable to the events of 1991.

