selection of hot celebrity photos – Glamor – tsn.ua

The actress never ceases to amaze with her magnificent view.

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek drove hundreds of men crazy with her beauty and appetizing figure.

Also, the Mexican-American celebrity made thousands of women jealous. The star of “From Dusk Till Dawn” and “Frida” is 55 years old and, despite her age, she does not stop teasing with spicy photos in a bikini.

The editors of the TSN.ua website have prepared top pictures of Salma in a swimsuit.

Hayek prefers beachwear that complements her lush breasts and slender waist.

By the way, one star bikini really went down in history. This is the outfit in which Salma appeared in a scene from the movie “From Dusk Till Dawn”. The actress in a revealing swimsuit performed a hypnotic dance with a snake. This moment has been repeatedly recognized as one of the sexiest in world cinema.

Almost 19 million fans have subscribed to the actress’s Instagram. In the comments, they delight the idol with pleasant messages.

The figure is just fire!

Luxurious bust and slim waist – amazing

Oh, these luxurious forms

You are a woman of dreams

However, she also repeatedly ran into criticism. In an interview with Variety, Salma said that when she gained a few pounds for the sake of filming, society began to put pressure on her, accustomed to seeing her always slim. However, Hayek assures that this is not normal, since the female body goes through many natural processes, in particular, pregnancy, menopause, or changes in hormonal levels.

“As you get older, people expect that you somehow magically won’t age,” she said at the time.

But Salma does seem to have some kind of youth elixir as she looks flawless.

