Sevastopol will attract Cossacks to work at checkpoints on non-working days :: Society :: RBK

The authorities will increase the number of checkpoints at the entrance to the city, where documents on COVID-19 will be checked during non-working days. More than 200 people will be on duty every day: employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Cossacks and vigilantes

Photo: Valery Melnikov / RIA Novosti



The Sevastopol authorities decided to increase the number of checkpoints at the entrance to the city to check QR codes from visitors during non-working days from October 30 to November 7. This was announced to reporters by the deputy director of the city’s public security department Alexei Krasnokutsky, reports TASS.

This decision was made due to the situation with the coronavirus and citizens’ appeals, Krasnokutsky said. Additional control points are deployed at the exit from the village of Orlinoe, on the Yalta-Sevastopol highway (Cape Sarych), in the village of Andreevka and in the village of Vishnevoe. According to Krasnokutsky, more than 200 people will work at the checkpoints every day: Interior Ministry officers, Cossacks and vigilantes.

Earlier, the authorities decided to establish checkpoints at the railway station, near the villages of Goncharnoye, Ternovka and Frontovoye, at 257 km of the Tavrida highway (stele “Yakor”) and at the turn from the Orlovsky bridge to the village of Vishnevoe.

Checkpoints will be set up at the entrance to Sevastopol



“Citizens living in all settlements of Sevastopol will move without restrictions,” Krasnokutsky said. The official also said the authorities had opened a telephone hotline to clarify the work of the checkpoints. Emergencies will be dealt with individually.