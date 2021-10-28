Shiba Inu Meme Cryptocurrency Turns One Investor’s $ 8,000 Into $ 5.7 Billion

A little over a year ago, an unknown crypto investor made one of the greatest individual deals of all time, buying tokens of the then-released Shiba Inu meme digital currency. It was unlikely then that he could have assumed that a little more than a year this cryptocurrency would need to grow by 7 million percent.
According to data from an investor-related cryptocurrency wallet, in August 2020, he spent $ 8,000 to buy approximately 70 trillion of newly emerging Shiba Inu coins. At the time of the purchase, the cryptocurrency was given $ 0.000000000189 per unit, while 14 months after that, the Shiba Inu rate rose to about $ 0.00007941 at its peak, which indicates an increase of more than 7 million percent. As a result, these assets have risen in price to $ 5.7 billion.However, at the time of writing the news, the cryptocurrency rate has dipped to $ 0.000066, and therefore the investor’s assets are worth about 4.8 billion US dollars.
According to the CoinMarketCap platform, an unknown crypto investor currently owns more than 13% of the total supply of Shiba Inu tokens – now there are approximately 549 trillion moment in circulation. Despite the fact that at the time of launch, few believed in at least some success of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, now its capitalization level is about $ 45 billion. Due to this, Shiba Inu managed to bypass Dogecoin in terms of capitalization and took ninth place in the ranking of the most expensive digital assets.
