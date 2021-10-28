Shiloh Jolie-Pitt appeared in the altered dress of her mother Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt / Angelina Jolie

The eldest biological daughter of 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 57-year-old Brad Pitt Shiloh again attracted the attention of the press. Yesterday, at the next premiere as part of the world promotion of the new picture of her star mom “Eternals” in London, the 15-year-old girl appeared in a Dior dress, in which Angelina Jolie had already appeared in public.

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh, Zakhara and Vivienne

The Hollywood star wore an outfit in 2019 when she was on an advertising tour for another picture with her participation, “Maleficent: Lady of Darkness.” For Shiloh, the dress was slightly altered: it was shortened, and also sutured in the neckline. The image of a girl for the red carpet was complemented by black ballet flats, a sleek bun, hoop earrings and light makeup.

Angelina Jolie in 2019

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

By the way, the star family already used this move last week. Then the old image of Angelina on the red carpet of the premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles was repeated by her 16-year-old adopted daughter Zakhara. Shiloh that day was also published in a new version of her mother’s beige sundress, but then not everyone noticed this, because the thing was altered almost beyond recognition.

These days, matured and radically changing her style, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is one of the most talked about figures in the Western press (more often today, only the extreme thinness of her star mother is discussed). Many were surprised by Shiloh’s fresh outings, because before she did not seek to emphasize her femininity, she dressed in baggy things and wore a short haircut like a boy.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

At the age of two, the baby told her parents that she considered herself a boy and asked to call her John. Angelina and Brad did not try to somehow influence their daughter and allowed her to express herself, obediently calling Shiloh by a man’s name.

Some kids want to be like Superman and wear capes like his. She wants to be like her brothers. This is who she is. It came as a surprise to us, but it’s really interesting. There is so much more hidden in her: she is funny, sweet and pretty. But she really loves ties

– Angelina told about Shiloh a few years ago.

There were also rumors in the press that Shiloh had officially changed her name to a masculine one and had begun the process of transgender transition. The girl, obviously, did not go that far and is still determined by her gender identity.

Angelina Jolie with children