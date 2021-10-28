https://ria.ru/20211027/ukraina-1756485738.html

Shmyhal promised that Ukraine will “calmly pass” the heating season

Ukraine begins the heating season, it will pass calmly, there is enough gas for this, said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal on Wednesday.

KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine begins the heating season, it will pass calmly, there is enough gas for this, said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal on Wednesday. “There is enough gas, 18.7 billion (cubic meters – ed.) In underground storage facilities. we are starting, “Shmygal said during a conversation with journalists, which was broadcast on the government’s YouTube channel.

