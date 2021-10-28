https://ria.ru/20211027/ukraina-1756485738.html
Shmyhal promised that Ukraine will “calmly pass” the heating season
Shmygal promised that Ukraine will “calmly pass” the heating season – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
Shmyhal promised that Ukraine will “calmly pass” the heating season
Ukraine begins the heating season, it will pass calmly, there is enough gas for this, said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal on Wednesday. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021
KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine begins the heating season, it will pass calmly, there is enough gas for this, said Prime Minister Denis Shmygal on Wednesday. “There is enough gas, 18.7 billion (cubic meters – ed.) In underground storage facilities. we are starting, “Shmygal said during a conversation with journalists, which was broadcast on the government’s YouTube channel.
