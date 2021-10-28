https://ria.ru/20211028/pensii-1756652125.html

Siluanov answered the question about the indexation of pensions for working pensioners

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Support for pensioners who do not have additional sources of income is a priority for the government, said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, commenting on the restoration of the indexation of pensions for working pensioners. “We are now concentrating the resources in the budget primarily on supporting families with children. and addressing poverty issues. Therefore, this is the most important priority for us. The second priority is to support non-working pensioners who have no income. In order for the pension to take into account those inflationary processes that exist. a year, but if, like this year, we saw inflation above the planned values, we give additional one-time support measures. And we will primarily take care of those categories of pensioners who do not have additional income, “he said, speaking in the State Duma. The law on the abolition of the indexation of pensions for working pensioners has been in effect in Russia since January 2016. The State Duma and the Federation Council have repeatedly sounded proposals to return the indexation of pensions to working pensioners with low wages. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to work out proposals for the indexation of pensions for working pensioners. Subsequently, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Labor reported that they had sent their proposals on the issue to the Cabinet of Ministers.

