Someone Bought 3 Berkshire Shares For 51% More Real Price By Investing.com

Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE 🙂 Grade A shares soared more than 51% on Tuesday after the close of Wall Street trading, boosting the fortune of founder Warren Buffett.

The growth in the value of shares within a few hours after the close of the market occurred on a very small volume – only 3 shares. According to Nasdaq.com, during the session, 3 orders were placed to buy one share at a price of $ 661,504 each, while the shares closed at $ 437,890.

The gain was $ 223,614, but it was short-lived as the stock opened at $ 436,400 early Wednesday morning. The trader ended up enriching Buffett’s corporation by $ 670,842.

It is worth noting that post-close trading volume is significantly lower compared to daily volume, especially in Berkshire Class A shares, which are low liquid due to their high value.

Buffett owns 248,734 Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares, according to a statement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

