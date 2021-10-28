Someone Bought 3 Berkshire Shares For 51% More Real Price By Investing.com

Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE 🙂 Grade A shares soared more than 51% on Tuesday after the close of Wall Street trading, boosting the fortune of founder Warren Buffett.
The growth in the value of shares within a few hours after the close of the market occurred on a very small volume – only 3 shares. According to Nasdaq.com, during the session, 3 orders were placed to buy one share at a price of $ 661,504 each, while the shares closed at $ 437,890.
The gain was $ 223,614, but it was short-lived as the stock opened at $ 436,400 early Wednesday morning. The trader ended up enriching Buffett’s corporation by $ 670,842.
It is worth noting that post-close trading volume is significantly lower compared to daily volume, especially in Berkshire Class A shares, which are low liquid due to their high value.
Buffett owns 248,734 Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares, according to a statement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Written by Laura Sanchez
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.