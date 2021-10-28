Sputnik Light vaccine has ended in St. Petersburg :: Society :: RBC

The vaccine, also used in the revaccination against COVID-19, has run out in warehouses, when a new batch arrives is unknown. In addition to St. Petersburg, the problem with the shortage of “Sputnik Light” arose in other regions.

Photo: Roman Pimenov / TASS



The Sputnik Light vaccine has ended in St. Petersburg, the city’s health committee said in response to citizens’ complaints on VKontakte.

“The supply of the vaccine depends on the Ministry of Health, as it is it that distributes the vaccine to the regions. The Sputnik Light vaccine is not in stock today. There is no information about the delivery time for the next batch of vaccine yet, ”the department said.

RBC turned to the press service of the Health Committee of St. Petersburg for a comment.

Sputnik Light is a simplified version of Sputnik V, which is one of two vaccine components. The head of the Gamaleya center, Alexander Gunzburg, noted that immunity after the introduction of the light vaccine can persist for a shorter period. But if a person who was injected with a light vaccine nevertheless gets sick with a coronavirus, he will not have a severe form of the disease. At the same time, after the introduction of the light vaccine, the patient can still be supplied with the second component of Sputnik V, thereby prolonging the body’s defense.