Strong report by Novatek amid rising gas prices

Novatek published financial results under IFRS for III quarter 2021

– Revenue: 276.7 billion rubles. (+ 69% YoY)

– Adjusted EBITDA: RUB 181.8 billion (+ 93.6% YoY)

– Net profit of shareholders normalized: 104.9 billion rubles. (up 2.9 times y / y)

– Free cash flow: 46.2 billion rubles. (up 4.9 times y / y)

– Net debt: 15.1 billion rubles. (-14.2 billion rubles a year earlier)

Dmitry Puchkarev, an expert at BCS World of Investments:

“Novatek presented strong results for the third quarter. The main driver for improving financial metrics was the rise in hydrocarbon prices. Average gas sales prices increased by 49%, while the growth in other categories averaged 70–85%. LHC sales in physical terms also grew, but not so significantly (+ 6.4% YoY) due to the launch of the Severo-Russky block.

The energy market remains positive in Q4, so Novatek’s financials may continue to rise YoY. Medium and long-term expectations for the securities are moderately positive. “

More details

In the third quarter of 2021, sales revenue and normalized EBITDA, taking into account the share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to RUB 276.7 billion. and 181.8 billion rubles. respectively, an increase of 69.0% and 93.6% over the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, sales revenue and normalized EBITDA, taking into account the share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to RUB 785.7 billion. and 488.9 billion rubles. respectively, an increase of 59.6% and 83.9% over the same period in 2020.

The growth in revenue and normalized EBITDA is mainly due to the growth in world prices for hydrocarbons, as well as the launch of gas condensate deposits in the fields of the Severo-Russky block in August 2020.

Profit attributable to equity holders increased to RUB 112.9 billion. (37.60 rubles per share) in the III quarter of 2021 and up to 277.3 billion rubles. (92.36 rubles per share) for the nine months of 2021 compared to 13.2 billion rubles. and 24.1 billion rubles. respectively in the same periods of 2020.

Normalized profit attributable to shareholders (excluding exchange rate effects and disposal of interests in subsidiaries) amounted to RUB 104.9 billion. (34.95 rubles per share) in the III quarter of 2021 and 269.7 billion rubles. (89.81 rubles per share) for the nine months of 2021, an increase of 2.9 times and 2.4 times, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020.

The main factors behind the increase in normalized profit in Q3 and nine months of 2021 were the favorable macroeconomic situation, which led to an increase in the selling prices of our hydrocarbons, as well as the commissioning of new production capacities in August 2020.

The funds used to pay for capital investments amounted to RUB 47.6 billion. in the III quarter of 2021 and 136.4 billion rubles. for nine months of 2021 compared to 39.8 billion rubles. and 142.3 billion rubles. respectively in the same periods last year. A significant part of investments in fixed assets was directed to the development of LNG projects, the ongoing development and launch of fields in the North-Russian block (North-Russkoye, Vostochno-Tazovskoye, Dorogovskoye and Harbeyskoye fields), construction of a hydrocracking unit at the Ust-Luga complex, development of the Verkhnetiuteyskoye and Zapadno-Seyakhinskoye license area, development of oil deposits of the Vostochno-Tarkosalinskoye and Yarudeyskoye fields and exploratory drilling.

According to the results of the third quarter, FCF indicator grew 4.9 times compared to the level of the previous year on the back of an increase in EBITDA.



