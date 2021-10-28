“Surprise! Handsome Johnny Depp in the Urgant show! “: The actor charmed the Russians

“You organized it so that there was simply someone to jam with (play a duet on guitars. – Ed.)? ” – Ivan Urgant asked. “From this point of view, I didn’t think about it, but it turned out great. Keith is a great guitarist and actor, ”Depp replied.

Hollywood macho announced a new film with his participation. He presented the painting The Great, based on the biography of war photographer Eugene Smith. The film appeared in the Russian box office on April 22.

The fans did not hide their joy at the return of the idol to the screens. Women were especially emotional. “What a surprise! Handsome Johnny Depp at Urgant! “,” Finally! Well done, that they invited my favorite actor! “,” Despite all the dirt that was watered and poured on him, he is still handsome! “,” Old Johnny! Talent! A very versatile actor! Great respect to him, and the earliest possible success in the litigation “,” Johnny was not turned away in Russia. On the contrary, they support him, ”the followers noted.

The producers of Fantastic Beasts terminated their contract with Depp after his scandalous proceedings with his ex-wife.