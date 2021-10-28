The Accounts Chamber assessed the costs of the regions to fight the pandemic :: Economy :: RBC

The top ten regions with the highest expenditures per capita included:

Chukotka Autonomous District – 32.1 thousand rubles;

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District – 29 thousand;

Moscow – 27.1 thousand;

Kamchatka Territory – 14.5 thousand;

Magadan region – 13.3 thousand;

Moscow region – 12.4 thousand;

Yakutia – 11.8 thousand;

St. Petersburg – 10.8 thousand;

Altai Republic – 10.5 thousand;

Murmansk region – 10.4 thousand rubles.

The smallest amount of expenses was registered in the Yaroslavl and Tambov regions – 2.9 thousand rubles. per person, as well as Oryol, Lipetsk, Bryansk regions and Krasnodar Territory – 2.6 thousand rubles. Chechnya closes this ten regions with 2.4 thousand rubles.

The sources of financing the expenses of the subjects were both money allocated from the federal budget and regional funds. In particular, in 2020, the government allocated RUB 503.1 billion to the regions. gratuitous receipts. “Considering that the total expenses for overcoming the pandemic amounted to 1,093.6 billion rubles, the funds allocated by the government to the regions (including subsidies) ensured their coverage by 71.6%,” the Accounts Chamber’s bulletin says.

In recent weeks, against the background of an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19, Russia spends an average of about 3.6 billion rubles on the fight against the pandemic. a day, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. In addition, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health have prepared proposals for additional appropriations to support the compulsory health insurance system in the amount of over 50 billion rubles. Despite all the difficulties, problems with the provision of planned assistance to citizens should not be allowed, Siluanov explained.