The actress celebrates the ex-spouse’s miserable defeat in court: photos, videos, latest news, details, show business, stars, celebrities, personal life, divorce, relationships, love, court, children, custody, scandal :: Show business :: Days.ru

After the brilliant success of Brad Pitt, an offensive disappointment befell. Angelina Jolie is very happy.

In 2016, the famous Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially announced their divorce. Since then, they have not been able to divide the children in any way. Earlier, Judge John Oderkirk made a ruling in favor of the actor, but it was contested. The experts proved that the judge could be biased in his decisions, so he was removed from the case, and all decisions regarding custody were canceled.

Since Oderkirk wanted to equally share the care of the mother and father for the children, in the end Brad Pitt was left with nothing. In September, the actor filed a petition, hoping to acquit the judge and re-attach him to the case. However, nothing happened – the artist suffered a miserable defeat. For Angelina Jolie, it became a real holiday, she announced her glee through a lawyer.

A spokeswoman for the actress, Robert Olson, said she welcomed the court’s decision. Angelina Jolie intends to seek full custody of the children in order to finally defeat Brad Pitt. The lawyer said the actress “is focused on her family and is glad that the well-being of her children will not be determined by unethical behavior.”

We will remind, the other day Angelina Jolie first answered a journalist’s question about a new novel. Her relationship with singer The Weeknd intrigued people.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “INSTAGRAM” – GIFTS AND EXCLUSIVES