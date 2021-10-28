The authorities asked the airlines to remind about the ban on carrying cartridges to Egypt

The Federal Air Transport Agency warned that the Russians in Egypt, who find prohibited items, could be detained, fined and deported. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the frequent attempts of Russian citizens to import shell casings and cartridges into Egypt.

Airlines flying to Egypt will have to remind passengers about the inadmissibility of importing items prohibited on its territory into the country. This is stated in the letter of the deputy head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Georgy Bakharev to the heads of the regional departments of the department. RBC has a copy of the appeal, its authenticity was confirmed by a source close to the airline flying to Egypt. The receipt of the letter was confirmed by S7.

In the letter, Bakharev cites data from the Russian embassy in Egypt, according to which the number of cases when Russians import cartridge cases into the country, as well as blank and hunting cartridges for firearms, has increased. He noted that in Egyptian law there is no distinction between live or hollow cartridges and the presence of the latter is equated with the possession of a weapon.

“Moreover, a foreigner who, in the opinion of the Egyptian competent authorities, poses a threat to the country’s national security (including if even one spent cartridge case is found on him), may be detained for an unlimited time,” the deputy head of the Federal Air Transport Agency warned. Bakharev said that the Russians had already been detained, fined and deported for this.

The Federal Air Transport Agency told RBC that they would not comment on the appeal “due to the fact that the issues of importing items prohibited in Egypt by Russian citizens do not fall within the competence of the department.”