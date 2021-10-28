https://ria.ru/20211028/vaktsina-1756694112.html

The authorities spoke about the results of tests of “Sputnik V” on children

“Sputnik V” forms good cellular immunity in children, the press service of the Moscow mayor said. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. “Sputnik V” forms good cellular immunity in children, the press service of the mayor of Moscow said. Vaccines are being tested for minors in the capital. The first stage was attended by 56 boys and 43 girls aged 12 to 17 years. Of these, 92 have already received both components. The volume was 1/10 or 1/5 of the immunizing dose targeted at adults. “The results of the first stage & lt; … & gt; allow us to conclude: double vaccination & lt; … & gt; can lead to the formation of good post-vaccination cellular immunity; the drug has shown a favorable safety and immunogenicity profile; the safety and immunogenicity indicators are superior to those in adult participants in a similar phase 1-2 study, “the report says. Volunteers are now being selected for the second stage. In recent days, Russia has updated maximums in the number of deaths and new cases of infection coronavirus. Over the past day, 1,159 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, the number of infected has increased by 40,096. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

