The best films with Julia Roberts for the birthday of the star.

Throughout her career, the Hollywood beauty had to play many bright roles, each time revealing her talent and uniqueness even more. The editors of Kino 24 have chosen the best films with Julia Roberts, which will definitely warm you on one of the cold autumn evenings.

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Not even a day has passed since Danny Ocean’s release from prison, as he has already planned one of the most difficult and daring robberies. Danny recruits a team of eleven “professionals in their field” who intend to commit the most difficult theft. And all for the sake of the incredible Julia Roberts, who plays Danny Ocean’s wife in the film, albeit a former one. Tess Ocean left a thief and a crook, so she has a new fan – the billionaire and mafioso Terry Benedict. Danny wants to get his beautiful wife back, so he decides to rob three casinos at once.

“Miracle”, 2017

In the center of the plot is the life of the boy August Pullman. On the one hand, he, like his peers, loves to go to birthdays, have fun, loves Star Wars, plays with his dog. However, August never went to a regular school, his mother worked with him every day. The boy underwent 27 operations due to a rare genetic error – he has no face. Subsequently, the legendary moment comes – the boy goes to a regular school, for the first time to ordinary children.

“Eat, Pray, Love”, 2010

The heroine Elizabeth, in panic fear of change, decided to change her gray and everyday life and go on a long journey without a clear plan, knowing only an approximate route. By far, this is one of the best films about traveling and finding your own self. First, she travels to Italy, where she learns all the subtleties of the most melodic language in the world, tastes the most delicious Italian pasta and pizza, walks to historical places, and then goes to India to get to know herself better and experience the power of prayer. And Elizabeth finds her inner calmness and balance at sea in Indonesia. There she is waiting for the most important adventure that happens to us in life – love.

Erin Brockovich, 2000

For her role in the film “Erin Brockovich” the actress received her historic greatest fee of $ 20 million. She became the first woman to receive such a fee. Interestingly, for the sake of this role, Roberts was forced to learn to write with her right hand, because in life she is left-handed. It was for this biographical tape that the actress received the most coveted title of actors – Oscar. In the center of the plot is the story of a beautiful and decisive woman, based on real events. Desperate, single mom of three, Erin Brockovich, asks for a job at a small law firm. However, not without difficulty.

Notting Hill, 1999

According to the plot, viewers will find an amazing romantic story between people from completely different worlds. William Thacker is a humble owner of a bookstore in London’s Notting Hill, he loves his life and his work, however, there is one detail that does not allow the puzzle to develop – he is missing something. But will Thacker’s life change after star Scott visits his bookstore? Certainly, in the genre of romantic comedy, Julia Roberts is like a fish in water.

“Best Friend’s Wedding”, 1997

According to the plot, the best friends Julianne and Michael agreed that they would get married if they did not find a mate before the age of 28. However, on the eve of his birthday, Michael informs Julianne that he has finally met his soul mate and invites his friend to the wedding. There is only one but: Julianne realizes that she loves Michael and intends to return the guy at any cost.

“Pretty Woman”, 1990

Driving through the city at night, Edward Lewis stopped near the beautiful long-legged Vivian. Her name is, she only takes cash, and then according to the script. However, in the morning, the main character realizes that he does not want to part with the prostitute at all. He invites him to stay for an additional fee. But isn’t he using it? Everyone knows that in order to get something you want, you need to take a risk. The role of a street prostitute made the actress one of the brightest Hollywood stars.

“Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarfs”, 2012

Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen dreams of marrying a rich and charming Prince. However, he evicts Snow White from the palace and takes power into his own hands. She, fortunately, did not die and is now considering a plan to take revenge on the Villainess.

