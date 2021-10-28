The CFTC announced its readiness to become the regulator of the cryptoindustry :: RBC.Crypto

Acting Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Behnam recalled that 60% of the digital asset market is commodities

Acting Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Rostin Behnam recalled at a hearing in the US Senate that most cryptocurrencies are commodities, not securities. Behnam noted that the capitalization of the digital asset market exceeded $ 2.7 trillion.

“Of that $ 2.7 trillion, nearly 60% is in commodities,” says the CFTC chief.

Behnam clarified that cryptocurrency is not included in the field of activities of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, however, given the rapid growth and adoption of digital assets, the department is ready to act as a responsible regulator for the crypto industry. In 2015, the CFTC already issued a statement calling Bitcoin a commodity.

On October 26, it became known that the working group on financial markets under the President of the United States (PWG) by the end of the week will present guidance on regulating the circulation of stablecoins in the country. New powers for working with stable digital coins will receive the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

– The US authorities will develop rules for banks on working with cryptocurrencies

– “The moment to enter.” Instructions for making money on cryptocurrency at lockdown

– Tether will start collecting data about its users

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.