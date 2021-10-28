https://ria.ru/20211027/arest-1756594453.html

The court sent the ex-head of Avtodor Kelbakh under house arrest

The court sent the ex-head of Avtodor Kelbakh under house arrest – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

The court sent the ex-head of Avtodor Kelbakh under house arrest

The Basmanny Court of Moscow has placed the former head of Avtodor Sergei Kelbakh under house arrest; he is charged with abuse of office, RIA RIA Novosti reported, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T23: 07

2021-10-27T23: 07

2021-10-27T23: 07

incidents

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

autodor

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_0:204:3001:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_e4942ac3c0982e09390176f9110338c2.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Basmanny Court of Moscow has sent the former head of Avtodor Sergei Kelbakh under house arrest, he is charged with abuse of office, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. restraint in the form of house arrest for a period until December 11, 2021, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. The man is charged with abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences. The investigation demanded the arrest of the man, but the court chose a milder measure of restraint. Reports of Kelbach’s involvement in the crimes appeared back in 2019. In particular, the Investigative Committee of Russia suspected him of illegally allocating more than 2 billion rubles in 2017 to one of the companies involved in the construction of the Central Ring Road (TsKAD) in the Moscow region. According to him, the SK believed, two years earlier the same organization received another 3.9 million rubles from the budget. In addition, the ex-head of Avtodor at that time was suspected of illegally paying another organization 132 million rubles for the development of documentation in the framework of the Central Ring Road. These works, as established by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, were not provided for by the federal target program. After the summer of 2019, the investigating authorities did not publicly comment on the case against Kelbakh, and no change in his procedural status was reported. The court did not specify what exactly is imputed to the former official.

https://ria.ru/20211027/ubiystvo-1756581996.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_83 0:2750:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8848f339a1c3b58ab09f00eb087501de.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Moscow region (Moscow region), Moscow, Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Avtodor, Russia