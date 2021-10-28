The doctor told who is most often sick with coronavirus – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy Director of FBSI MNIIEM named after G.N. The Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova said that elderly people over 65 years of age are most often affected by COVID-19 in Russia. The expert reported RIA Newsthat the highest incidence rates are now being recorded among the elderly.

According to Ruzhentsova, in the age group over 65, the number of new cases continues to grow, and the number of cases is now 224 per 100 thousand of the population.

The Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko has already said that the bulk of all patients with a new coronavirus infection in Russia are people who have not been vaccinated. In mid-October, the minister reported that 42% of people over the age of 60 were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Murashko also stated that observed an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among pregnant women. According to the head of the department, the country has approved vaccination against COVID-19 among women after 22 weeks of pregnancy.