The dollar prepares a triple blow | Investing.com

has been losing ground for the past two weeks, but this is more like a tactical retreat before a new leap, while significant short-term factors are playing on the side of the dollar.

The dollar index has been retreating for the past two weeks

Representatives of the US central bank are strengthening the markets in confidence that in November will be announced a reduction in purchases on the Fed’s balance sheet. This means that this flow of dollar liquidity will become less and will contract further every month, completely drying up by July next year. At least, these are the expectations and forecasts from the Fed.

This factor began to be put into quotations by the markets in June, but its influence weakened due to friction on the US government debt ceiling, which limited the US Treasury.

The Treasury could not borrow money in the markets, but only wasted liquidity reserves, almost completely depleting them by the time lawmakers raised the public debt ceiling.

Local acceleration of purchases on the Fed’s balance sheet put pressure on the dollar last week

As a surprise, it turned out that last week the Ministry of Finance acted very cautiously, borrowing only $ 44 billion in the markets. Such a modest appetite is probably explained by the reluctance to sell new securities to the market when the old ones fall in price (that is, their yield rises).

Observers also point out that the Fed helped the Ministry of Finance with all its might, having bought more than 80 billion from the Treasury market, which contained the fall in their prices, having exhausted two-thirds of the monthly purchase limit on the balance sheet.

But the Ministry of Finance still has to enter the markets in order to borrow in the coming weeks. This promises to push US government bond yields to new year highs for long-term bonds and multi-year highs for shorter issues.

Abundant placements and rising yields will siphon liquidity from other markets, causing capital inflows in dollars.

At the same time, in a number of other markets, central banks continue to convince of the softness of their policies. The People’s Bank of China is injecting increased liquidity to keep yields on the domestic market rising.

Yen returns to decline after a short correction

The Bank of Japan cut its forecast for consumer prices this morning, despite 13-year highs of inflation in wholesale prices, without giving any signals that in the foreseeable future it may abandon the use of crisis instruments. Under these conditions, the yen has returned to its decline and is again trading above 114 at after a recovery pullback at the end of last week.

On the balance sheet, we have the actions of the Treasury and the US Federal Reserve towards reducing the supply of the new dollar supply, while the world’s major central banks mostly avoid tightening their policy. All three factors work at once, creating a near-perfect basis for the dollar’s growth in the coming weeks.

The FxPro Analyst Team