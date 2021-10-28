https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756710432.html
Found a replacement for Russian gas in Europe
The Economist has found a replacement for Russian gas in Europe – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
Found a replacement for Russian gas in Europe
Europe will not be able to abandon Russian gas, but it should look for alternatives to supplies from Gazprom, according to the editorial of The … RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
2021-10-28T16: 38
2021-10-28T16: 38
2021-10-28T16: 38
economy
Azerbaijan
European Union
gazprom
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751313831_144:449:2984:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3a277b875eece6b298e007334c7f4ce4.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Europe will not be able to abandon Russian gas, but it should look for alternatives to supplies from Gazprom, according to an editorial in The Economist. 2019 accounted for a total of 13% of the European market. “However, Europe faces competition when it comes to additional supplies.” LNG, and more recently Latin America. A difficult situation for Europe has developed due to the liberalization of the gas market – a reduction in the share of long-term contracts with prices tied to oil prices. Among other things, the problems for Europeans have been created by the countries of the Middle East, where in the last ten years domestic consumption of natural gas has grown by an average of 4.6% per year. The publication also notes the impossibility of replacing the Russian energy carrier with American LNG. Fuel from the United States is too expensive, and significant investments in the shale industry will be required to make it cheaper. As an alternative to supplies from Russia, Europe can only consider the Southern Gas Corridor, which allows transporting up to ten billion cubic meters of fuel from Azerbaijan to Italy. “This is only a small one. part of the needs of the European Union, “- stated the publication. But, nevertheless, the article notes that this project will help reduce the share of Russia in some small countries, such as Bulgaria. The Economist also draws attention to the future gas pipeline from Israel with a length of 1,900 kilometers. The capacity of this transport system will amount to 20 billion cubic meters of gas. Among the possible alternatives to Russian raw materials, the article named nuclear energy, the development of which France stands for. “But now, when it gets colder outside, Europe cannot afford to turn its back on Russia,” the editorial board concluded. Gas prices in the EU have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. Now quotes are holding slightly above $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Other energy sources are also becoming more expensive. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. In October, Gazprom reported that in January-September it increased exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, by 15.3 percent, to 145.8 billion cubic meters. This is the second highest indicator for nine months in the entire history of deliveries (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters). The company has repeatedly pointed to the insufficient gas reserves in European underground storage facilities in light of the approaching winter, this factor linked price records. At the same time, Gazprom emphasizes that it supplies gas to the EU in full compliance with contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy applications for additional supplies as far as possible. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;
https://ria.ru/20211023/gaz-1755913955.html
https://ria.ru/20211021/shantazh-1755599670.html
https://ria.ru/20211021/unizhenie-1755530516.html
https://ria.ru/20211020/gaz-1755438448.html
Azerbaijan
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751313831_255-0:2984:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_afded29065d33eca9caa3b15d5a23d7a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, Azerbaijan, European Union, Gazprom, Russia
The Economist has found a replacement for Russian gas in Europe
“However, Europe faces competition when it comes to additional supplies,” the article says.
October 23, 09:45 AM
Russia is not obliged to meet Europe halfway in the situation with gas, Germans believe
A difficult situation for Europe has arisen due to the liberalization of the gas market – a reduction in the share of long-term contracts with prices tied to oil prices. Among other things, the problems for Europeans were created by the countries of the Middle East, where over the past ten years, domestic consumption of blue fuel has grown by an average of 4.6% per year.
October 21, 03:26 PM
Polish Prime Minister accused Russia of “gas blackmail”
Also The Economist draws attention to the future gas pipeline from Israel with a length of 1,900 kilometers. The capacity of this transport system will be 20 billion cubic meters of gas.
“Nevertheless, this will not be enough to provide fuel for the whole of Europe. A complete rejection of Russian gas is an overly ambitious undertaking, even in the longer term,” the publication emphasizes.
“But now, when it gets colder outside, Europe cannot afford to turn its back on Russia,” the editorial board concluded.
October 21, 10:35 AM
“Crying like a girl”: the British supported the “humiliation” of the European Union by Russia
Gas prices in the EU have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. Now quotes are holding slightly above $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Other energy sources are also becoming more expensive. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents.
In October, Gazprom reported that in January-September it increased exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, by 15.3 percent, to 145.8 billion cubic meters. This is the second largest figure for nine months in the entire history of deliveries (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters).
October 20, 04:48 PM
The Czech Republic named the cause of the protracted gas crisis