The Economist has found a replacement for Russian gas in Europe – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Europe will not be able to abandon Russian gas, but it should look for alternatives to supplies from Gazprom, according to an editorial in The Economist. 2019 accounted for a total of 13% of the European market. “However, Europe faces competition when it comes to additional supplies.” LNG, and more recently Latin America. A difficult situation for Europe has developed due to the liberalization of the gas market – a reduction in the share of long-term contracts with prices tied to oil prices. Among other things, the problems for Europeans have been created by the countries of the Middle East, where in the last ten years domestic consumption of natural gas has grown by an average of 4.6% per year. The publication also notes the impossibility of replacing the Russian energy carrier with American LNG. Fuel from the United States is too expensive, and significant investments in the shale industry will be required to make it cheaper. As an alternative to supplies from Russia, Europe can only consider the Southern Gas Corridor, which allows transporting up to ten billion cubic meters of fuel from Azerbaijan to Italy. “This is only a small one. part of the needs of the European Union, “- stated the publication. But, nevertheless, the article notes that this project will help reduce the share of Russia in some small countries, such as Bulgaria. The Economist also draws attention to the future gas pipeline from Israel with a length of 1,900 kilometers. The capacity of this transport system will amount to 20 billion cubic meters of gas. Among the possible alternatives to Russian raw materials, the article named nuclear energy, the development of which France stands for. “But now, when it gets colder outside, Europe cannot afford to turn its back on Russia,” the editorial board concluded. Gas prices in the EU have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. Now quotes are holding slightly above $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Other energy sources are also becoming more expensive. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. In October, Gazprom reported that in January-September it increased exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, by 15.3 percent, to 145.8 billion cubic meters. This is the second highest indicator for nine months in the entire history of deliveries (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters). The company has repeatedly pointed to the insufficient gas reserves in European underground storage facilities in light of the approaching winter, this factor linked price records. At the same time, Gazprom emphasizes that it supplies gas to the EU in full compliance with contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy applications for additional supplies as far as possible. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

