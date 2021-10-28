The Economist offers EU to replace Russian gas with Azerbaijani | News | News

Europe will not be able to completely abandon Russian gas, but it needs to look for alternatives to supplies from Gazprom. This was reported on October 27 by The Economist magazine.

As the author of the material notes, as an alternative to supplies from Russia, only the Southern Gas Corridor can be considered, which will allow transporting up to 10 billion cubic meters. m of fuel from Azerbaijan to Italy. It is emphasized that this project will help reduce the share of Russian gas in some countries, for example, in Bulgaria, where 33% of the demand can be satisfied with the supply of blue fuel from Azerbaijan.

In addition, it is planned to build a pipeline from Israel with a length of almost 2 thousand km, which can provide another 20 billion cubic meters. m per year.

“Nevertheless, this is not enough to provide fuel for the whole of Europe. A complete rejection of Russian gas is an overly ambitious undertaking, even in the longer term, ”the article says.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Gazprom board of directors, Viktor Zubkov, said that Gazprom was ready to supply 55 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market via Nord Stream 2. meters of gas per year. According to him, the gas company’s reserves currently amount to 35 trillion cubic meters. m.

On the same day, the price of gas in Europe fell below $ 900 per 1,000 cubic meters. m for the first time since September 24. The cost of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index on ICE Futures dropped to $ 898.4 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, this is the estimated price of the environment by 14%.

On October 19, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov noted that Russia had nothing to do with the energy crisis in the EU. He also said that Russia is not against supplying more gas to Europe, but has not received any applications.

On October 18, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell said that Russia strictly fulfills all contracts for gas supplies to the EU, but does not supply gas beyond that. On the same day, the official representative of the German government, Steffen Seibert, said that Russia was fulfilling all contractual agreements on gas supplies to Germany.