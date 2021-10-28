The European Parliament criticized the use of a drone by Kiev in Donbass | News | News

Information about the use of Turkish drones by Kiev in Donbass indicates that the Ukrainian authorities have no interest in a peaceful settlement of the conflict. This was announced on Thursday, October 28, to Izvestia by a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Affairs, German MP from the Alternative for Germany party Maximilian Kra.

“The use of the Turkish combat drone Bayraktar by the Ukrainian government in the warring east of the country proves two things. First, it is obvious that Kiev has no interest in a peaceful solution to the conflict. Secondly, Germany has reached a military-technical impasse by abandoning armed drones, ”he said.

According to the MEP, instead of loudly criticizing the use of Ukrainian drones, Berlin should view this deployment as an alarm for its own readiness for military defense.

On the eve of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Andrea Sasse said that drones in the south-east of Ukraine can only be used by the special monitoring mission (SMM) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the parties to the conflict in Donbass must observe restraint.

At the same time, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk stressed that Kiev “strongly rejects” the statement of the representative of the German Foreign Ministry regarding the possible use of a drone in Donbass.

He noted that “instead of expressing concern” Berlin should “redouble its mediation efforts” to organize a meeting in the Normandy format and “put Moscow in its place.”

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone in Donbass. On the same day, the Ukrainian media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using drones, were shelling the village of Granitnoye in the Donetsk region.

However, this information was not confirmed either in Donetsk, or in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), or in the special monitoring mission of the OSCE.

In addition, the plenipotentiary representative of the DPR in the contact group, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Natalya Nikonorova, also stated that there is no confirmation of the information about the use of the Bayraktar drone by the Ukrainian security forces.

Commenting on the use of Turkish drones, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said on October 27 that the supply of such weapons to the Ukrainian military could lead to destabilization of the situation on the contact line.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that information about the use of these drones in Donbass should make all those who arm Kiev think.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, France, Germany.