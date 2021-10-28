https://ria.ru/20211028/dron-1756717055.html

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Member of the European Parliament Committee on International Affairs, German MP from the Alternative for Germany party Maximilian Kra, criticized Kiev for using an attack drone in Donbass. The parliamentarian is convinced that the presence of such weapons should be an “alarm signal” for Berlin’s readiness for its own defense. On Tuesday, the General Staff The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the first combat use of a Turkish-made Bayraktar UAV in Donbass: it destroyed an artillery gun with a guided bomb. German Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrea Sasse said the country accuses “all sides” of the conflict of using attack drones. Combat aviation and UAV flights along the entire contact line are prohibited by the Minsk agreements, she recalled. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk expressed dissatisfaction with Berlin’s reaction to this event.

