The exchange price of gas in Europe fell after Putin’s order to Gazprom :: Business :: RBC

The exchange price for gas in Europe fell by more than 3%. Prior to that, Putin instructed Gazprom to start “planned and smooth” work to increase the volume of gas in European storage facilities after the completion of injection into Russian UGS facilities.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



The price of a cubic meter of natural gas on the ICE exchange fell 3.2% after reports that Gazprom is ready to start pumping fuel into European storage facilities next month.

This order was given to the company by President Vladimir Putin. The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, replied that the concern will start pumping in Europe immediately after it completes filling the Russian storage facilities on November 8.

After that, the price of November gas futures fell by more than 3%, from $ 1,068.20 to $ 1,034.73 per 1,000 cubic meters. m (or from € 87.34 to € 84.605 per 1 MWh). The mark at which trading closed on October 27 was 4.4% below the target price on Tuesday. At the opening of trading, the price was $ 1,083.66 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, and during the day it fluctuated around $ 1046-1070.

Putin gave instructions to Gazprom against the backdrop of rising exchange prices for gas in Europe, which in the fall broke a record of $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. The increase in cost led to a shortage of fuel reserves in European storages, which were at a ten-year low.