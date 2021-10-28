The expert called the currency capable of replacing bitcoin | News | News

Altcoin cannot yet compete with bitcoin; the US dollar can become a full-fledged alternative to this cryptocurrency. Sergey Ordin, Marketing Director of the ROY Club cryptocurrency pool, spoke about this on August 19.

He recalled that the dollar is the currency of international settlements. In addition, it is the dollar that is used on the largest stock exchanges – New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ.

“Until recently, the role of the dollar has remained unwavering. That was until the 2008-2009 financial crisis hit when the Fed turned on the printing press to deal with the aftermath of the mortgage crisis. It was then that bitcoin was born, ”the expert told Prime.

As the expert said, a few years ago, Litecoin (LTC) was called an alternative to Bitcoin, writes Gazeta.ru. However, “crypto winter has shown that there are no analogues to bitcoin in terms of stability and survivability,” Ordin said.

On August 8, Bitcoin surpassed $ 45,000 for the first time since mid-May. So, the cryptocurrency first decreased in price by 2.4%, to $ 43.34 thousand, and then reached $ 45.31 thousand.

In April, the value of bitcoin set a new all-time high of $ 62.7 thousand. This happened after Tesla, a company of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, announced an investment of $ 1.5 billion in this cryptocurrency.

Musk himself said on May 22 that he prefers cryptocurrency over classic cash. Shortly before that, he called the Dogecoin cryptocurrency “a potentially promising project.”