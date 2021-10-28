The expert explained the advantages of Shibu Inu cryptocurrency over Dogecoin

Joe Weisental of Bloomberg urged the cryptocurrency investment community not to consider Shibu Inu a copy of Elon Musk’s favorite digital currency Dogecoin. The expert outlined his arguments on Twitter.

“Everyone talks about $ SHIB as if it’s some kind of joke. However, unlike $ DOGE, it has a rapidly evolving roadmap, its own decentralized exchange, NFT and advanced smart contract capabilities. “, – explained the analyst.

Weisental added that the Sibu-Inu, in terms of capitalization, is “stepping on the heels” of a more popular competitor (11th line in the Coinmarketcap rating with $ 24.6 billion versus 10th place with an indicator of $ 31.3 billion).

For the foreseeable future, the discussed altcoins will swap places. Corresponding expectations, according to the expert, are already causing fermentation and elements of chaos in the segment of “meme” cryptocurrencies.

Anyway! Looks like the real flippening could happen any day now. Memecoin community is on the verge of all out chaos if so. pic.twitter.com/Z04py9xyZv – Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) October 27, 2021

Weisental’s revelations were published immediately after the Shibu Inu was updated to its historical maximum (at that time, $ 0.0000622 was given for one $ SHUB). The daily rise in price was 33%. On a monthly basis, the second most important “dog” crypt has risen in price by 770%.

Recall that earlier Elon Musk did not spare flattering epithets for praising Dogikoin. A little later, thanks to the efforts of the world’s main innovator, the altcoin Shibu Inu experienced the most impressive price spurt in its history.

