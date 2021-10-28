The expert spoke about the “second pandemic” in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211028/pandemiya-1756602720.html

Russia is gripped by another pandemic

2021-10-28T04: 09

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. COVID-19 is not the only global problem that affected Russia in 2021, there is another pandemic, says Alexander Fomin, a rehabilitation specialist and an expert on healthy lifestyles. How to deal with it, he told in an interview with Sputnik radio. More than two hundred thousand Russians have died from COVID-19, but not only this disease gives such a high mortality rate, the expert noted. The situation needs to be changed, he is sure. And it depends not only on doctors. Everyone can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases for themselves if they start to move more, the therapist is sure. So, people who have a sedentary job should not stay at the table for hours. “Ischemic heart disease and hypertension develop because we do not move, we spend too much time sitting. At least once an hour we need to get up and move, it should be at least a minute of physical activity, “advised Alexander Fomin. But this, of course, is not enough.” Another 45 to 90 minutes a day should be given For an active lifestyle, you don’t need to run, you just need to walk, “the specialist explained in an interview with Sputnik radio.

