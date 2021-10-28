The Federation Council assessed the decision of the EU court on a fine for Poland € 1 million per day :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Artur Widak / Zuma / Global Look Press



The European Union acts as an empire, and measures such as imposing a fine of € 1 million per day on Poland for non-compliance of national legislation with EU norms could weaken it. This opinion was expressed by the members of the Federation Council interviewed by RBC, commenting on the decision of the European court regarding Warsaw.

“Of course, this is an internal affair of Poland and the European Union. On the other hand, the European Union is increasingly turning into such a totalitarian regime of the Soviet spill. I believe that such measures can weaken the European Union and such countries, including Poland, Hungary, may doubt whether it is worth being in such a structure and lining up in one line, ”Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Committee of the Federation Council on Foreign Affairs, told RBC.

He called a mistake the actions of the European Union, which “is trying to brush everyone’s hair with the same brush.”

“The European Union is already acting like an empire. The central bodies of the European Union often make decisions for all EU countries. And if some countries do not agree with this decision, they apply punitive measures. So far, these are financial measures, but if this continues, the EU will change the leadership of these countries, ”said Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

According to him, Poland really wanted to become a part of the EU, but at the same time be a sovereign state and enjoy the benefits of the European Union, without compromising its own principles.