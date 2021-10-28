https://ria.ru/20211028/ugroza-1756604101.html

The head of Taiwan said that the threat from China is increasing every day

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Taiwanese chief of staff Cai Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN that the threat from China is growing every day, and said that she believes in supporting the United States in case of an attack. She believes that increased communication would be useful to reduce misunderstandings between Taiwan and China. “We can sit down at the negotiating table and talk about our differences,” she said. She also expressed the opinion that the United States will support Taiwan “in the event of an attack from the mainland.” The United States to Taiwan. Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province broke in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.

