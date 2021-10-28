The head of the Amur region said that the region will receive money for the improvement of courtyards

https://ria.ru/20211028/priamure-1756614166.html

BLAGOVESCHENSK, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov said that the region will receive 640 million rubles for the improvement of courtyards. As the Government of the Amur Region specifies, Orlov took part in a meeting of the Presidium of the Pravkomirie on Social and Economic Development of the Far East, which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev … The meeting discussed vaccination against COVID-19, modernization of the social infrastructure of economic growth points, the implementation of the 1000 households project in the Far Eastern regions. The decision to implement the program for the improvement of courtyards was made at the VI Eastern Economic Forum. From the federal budget for this, the Far Eastern regions will be allocated 7 billion rubles. The first courtyards, landscaped under the program, will be commissioned in November 2022. “This program is very relevant for the Far East, because the comfort of cities directly affects the quality of life of people. In the Amur region, there is already a program for proactive budgeting. We collect applications from the territories and support the best projects with funds in the amount of 1-2 million rubles. During this year, about 500 million rubles were allocated for the program. The decision on the program “1000 households” will essentially become the development of the idea that we are already implementing, so we certainly support it. will allocate about 640 million, for which it is planned to improve 96 yards. The task is to collect feedback from people, their wishes and implement the program in the next few years, “- said Orlov, quoted by the Government of the Amur Region. The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the heads of the Far Eastern regions to hold public discussions programs “1000 households”. Regions will form a list of addresses taking into account the opinion of residents. The Deputy Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, together with the Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation and the Far Eastern regions, to work out the possibility of using standard projects to speed up the improvement work. Primorye, Khabarovsk and Kamchatka Territories, Amur, Magadan Regions, Jewish Autonomous Region, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. “Funds have been redistributed in the Amur Region. Svobodny, will go to provide housing for certain categories of citizens, “- clarifies the government of the Amur region. Trutnev reminded the heads of the Far Eastern regions of his personal responsibility for the effectiveness of the use of federal funds allocated to the creation and modernization of social infrastructure under the “Single Subsidy” program. And where there is a delay in deadlines, unreasonable exclusion of objects, we will make other decisions, “Trutnev said.

