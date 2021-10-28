The head of the Constitutional Court announced the risk of invasion of the human rights sphere during a pandemic :: Society :: RBC

According to Zorkin, the measures introduced by the authorities to combat threats “should be justified by the protection of constitutional values”, “proportionate to the degree of danger” for them and should not “lead to a violation of constitutional rights and freedoms.”

Valery Zorkin

(Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS)



In the context of a crisis, the state authorities “have a great temptation” to take the path of restricting the rights of citizens for the common good, but this path is not always the right one. This was stated by the chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Russia Valery Zorkin in his article “Under the Sign of the Basic Law”, published in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

In it, the head of the Constitutional Court draws attention to Part 3 of Art. 55 of the Constitution, which states that “the rights and freedoms of man and citizen may be limited by federal law only to the extent necessary in order to protect the foundations of the constitutional order, morality, health, rights and legitimate interests of others, to ensure the defense of the country and state security ”.

As noted by Zorkin, such a general formulation is dangerous in that its “unjustifiably broad” personal. “

The danger of an invasion of the sphere of human rights is sharply increasing in the face of increased terrorist activity, socio-economic and environmental crises, as well as pandemics, Zorkin continued. In such a situation, the authorities “there is a great temptation to go along the path of restricting the rights of citizens in order to protect the rights and legitimate interests of others, the foundations of the constitutional system, ensuring the security of the state, etc.,” he said.