The head of the Constitutional Court said about the risk of invasion of human rights in a pandemic – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the Russian Constitutional Court, Valery Zorkin, said that during the crisis, during the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities may be tempted to invade the sphere of human rights. He wrote about this in his article “Under the Sign of the Basic Law” for “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”…

In it, the President of the Constitutional Court writes that part 3 of Article 55 of the Constitution states that “the rights and freedoms of a person and citizen can be limited by federal law only to the extent necessary in order to protect the foundations of the constitutional order, morality, health, rights and legitimate interests of others, ensuring the country’s defense and state security ”.

According to him, such a general formulation may be misinterpreted and, due to it, establish excessive restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens “to protect the values ​​of the common good.”

He stressed that the measures introduced by the authorities to combat current or future threats should be justified by the protection of constitutional values, “proportionate to the degree of danger” for them and should not “lead to violation of constitutional rights and freedoms.”

Previously reportedthat non-working days began in Moscow and the region.