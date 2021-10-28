The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to capture the village of Staromaryevka, which is located on the demarcation line between the territories of Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

“The status quo has been violated: a settlement that is in the“ gray zone ”has been seized, but is nevertheless supported by the Donetsk People’s Republic. Moreover, this settlement figured as one of the options for the disengagement of forces and equipment, “said Pushilin on the air of the Russia 24 channel.

The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to seize Staromaryevka became known a day earlier. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to disseminate information about the use of the Bayraktar drone, while this information was not confirmed in Donetsk, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) and the OSCE special monitoring mission.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military denied the information about the seizure of the village.

Earlier on Wednesday, the JCCC of the DPR reported that over the past day, more than 110 shells were fired by the Ukrainian armed forces on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). It was noted that a significant aggravation of the situation was observed on the line of contact. Novomaryevka, Yakovlevka, Telmanovo, Dokuchaevsk, Golmovsky were bombarded.

On October 12, the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik said that Kiev had never observed the ceasefire. According to him, this regime exists only on paper and in reality did not last even two weeks.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany.