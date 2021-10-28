https://ria.ru/20211027/degtyarev-1756418563.html

The head of the Khabarovsk Territory took part in the All-Russian population census

The head of the Khabarovsk Territory, Mikhail Degtyarev, remotely took part in the All-Russian Population Census, leaving the data on the "Gosuslugi" portal.

KHABAROVSK, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Khabarovsk Territory, Mikhail Degtyarev, remotely took part in the All-Russian population census, leaving the data on the State Services portal. The population census started on October 15 and will end on November 14. “I took part in the population census. This year, the All-Russian census is being held under the motto” We create the future “. And these are not just words … On the” Gosuslugi “portal, you can independently answer the questions of the census forms, as I did. For those who do not trust digital services yet or cannot correspond on their own on” Gosuslugi “, there are other options . There are 2.7 thousand census takers throughout the Khabarovsk Territory, the service is available at the MFC, “Degtyarev wrote on his Instagram account. independently answer the questions. The Governor noted that “the socio-economic situation largely depends on the active participation of each resident of the region in the census. ation in the Khabarovsk Territory “. He cited as an example the calculation of social subsidies. “We must know exactly the number of those in need,” Degtyarev noted. In addition, to engage in the construction and reconstruction of roads and airports, “you also need to have objective data on the population,” added the head of the region. According to Khabarovskstat, as of October 26, 408,703 people, or 32.2% of the region’s residents, took part in the census. The campaign is most active in the Ulchi region (54.5%). In second place is Vyazemsky District (53.3%), in Vaninsky and Sovetsko-Gavansky Districts, 51.6% and 51.3% of the population respectively. In Khabarovsk, 157,009 people (26%) took part in the statistical survey, in Komsomolsk-on-Amur – 75,493 residents (30.8%) It is noted that all campaign participants are guaranteed complete confidentiality. Residents of the region do not need to provide any documents, all answers are entered from the words of the citizen. “The information that will be obtained during the census goes to Rosstat in an impersonal form and is not passed on to third parties,” the Khabarovskstat said. Employees are equipped with blue vests, they have blue bags, scarves with the corresponding symbols of the All-Russian population census 2020 last year, since it was postponed due to the pandemic, by analogy with various championships).

