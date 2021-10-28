The Hermitage appealed to the prosecutor’s office for a man who hung his portrait in a gallery in 1812

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-27/ermitazh_obratilsya_v_prokuraturu_na_muzhchinu_povesivshego_svoy_portret_v_galeree_1812_goda https://www.znak.com/2021-10-27/ermitazh_obratilsya_v_prokuraturu_na_muzhchinu_povesivshego_svoy_portret_v_galeree_1812_goda 2021.10.27

The State Hermitage turned to the prosecutor’s office because of a man who hung his portrait in the Military Gallery in 1812. Museum workers ask to check the department, whether its actions offend the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland. This is reported by the publication “Rise” with reference to the press service of the museum.

“The sheet with this image on the wall of the gallery was noticed by the museum curator, after which it was immediately removed. Despite this, the visitor managed to take photographs of the object he posted with subsequent publication on the social network. In connection with the incident, the State Hermitage was forced to apply to the prosecutor’s office of St. Petersburg with a statement to conduct a prosecutor’s check and assess the actions of a citizen for possible violations of the legislation of the Russian Federation, including in terms of public insult to the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, ” Hermitage.

The traveler Kirill Smorodin hung his image on the wall of the Military Gallery in 1812 on October 20. The day before, he posted a photo with a portrait on his Instagram, joking that he wanted to see himself among “outstanding people.”