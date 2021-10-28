The hero of the meme “Fully acquitted” Valery Stepanov died of coronavirus – Gazeta.Ru

Lawyer Valery Stepanov, who played a judge in the NTV TV show “Trial by Jury”, died of the consequences of the coronavirus.

The death of 66-year-old Stepanov was reported in Instagram his colleague Ruben Markarian. According to Markarian, Stepanov did not wake up on the morning of October 28. “The last words were yesterday. “I win the covid!” Do you understand? I do not “get sick”, but “I win”. We believe that we won, dear Valery Ivanovich. I just didn’t wake up in our world this morning, ”wrote the lawyer.

Stepanov is known on social networks for the meme “Completely justified.” The meme, as a rule, is published from a three-panel comic strip depicting Stepanov and other participants in the “Jury Trial”. As a rule, according to the plot of the comic, the judge asks the defendant to say the last word, the accused says something absurd, but convincing the judge, and in the last picture the judge waves a hammer with the words “Fully acquitted”.

The meme became popular in 2017.

In Russia October 28 Was installed record for the number of deaths and cases of coronavirus infection per day.