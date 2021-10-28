“The killer’s wife’s bodyguard” will be released two months earlier

The adventure of Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson will be seen in early summer.

Shot from the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”

The film “The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife” with Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson decided to show as early as two months. Collider reports.



The sequel to the 2017 hit “Hitman’s Bodyguard” was due out on August 20, 2021. Although, if not for the coronavirus, then Patrick Hughes would have presented the action movie back in August 2020. Now Lionsgate has decided to postpone the premiere to June 16th.

The release date in Russian distribution has not yet been specified. It is likely that in the near future they will announce the postponement of the release in our country. However, while in Russia “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” is still expected on August 26.

Based on the plot of “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kinkade (Jackson) are caught up in a dangerous new story. However, this time, Darius’s wife, the swindler Sonya (Hayek), will play an especially important role.

The action will unfold in Italy, namely in the city of Amalfi. The heroes will be targeted by a powerful villain played by Antonio Banderas.

The film also stars Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Morgan Freeman, Caroline Goodall and Richard E. Grant.

