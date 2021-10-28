“The main problem is the fifth branch.” Internet speed measured in St. Petersburg metro

VimpelCom (Beeline brand) and MTS overtook Megafon in terms of average Internet connection speed and quality of service in the St. Petersburg metro. For about ten years, in fact, only his connection worked properly in the subway, but the situation has changed dramatically. On October 27, Fontanka was informed about it in IAA TelecomDaily. Agency experts took measurements in the metro every day from October 1 to October 8. It turned out that Beeline is leading in terms of average speed of mobile Internet and average ping (connection stability), as well as in terms of service availability, which was the highest for the operator – 90%. At the same time, MTS, which lost 2% to a competitor, turned out to be slightly better in terms of the share of Internet sessions in LTE mode – 89%, which is at 87% for Beeline. For Tele2, these indicators were 50% and 85%, respectively, and for Megafon – 69% and 62%.

Accessibility all along the way is a key indicator for the subscriber, the agency notes. At Beeline, the number of successful sessions reaches 100% on the red and orange lines, on the green and blue lines its availability is close to this figure. The MTS network showed 100% availability on the blue line, and above 93–94% on the red, green and orange lines. Both operators are noticeably ahead of the other two networks. Megafon ranks third in terms of availability on all four branches and is only in the lead on violet with 71-79%. Tele2 ranks fourth almost everywhere, but its availability on the orange, blue and purple lines does not lag far behind its closest competitors, and in one direction (Shushary – Komendantsky Prospekt) even exceeds their results. “The main problem in the metro now is the fifth line, where the speed is lower for all players. There is no connection at all on the Begovaya-Zenit section, the only one in the city. There is at least some kind of connection on all the other routes, ”Denis Kuskov, general director of TelecomDaily, comments on the results.