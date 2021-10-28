The Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation told how the authorities will help families with children

Anton Siluanov drew attention to the need to increase maternity capital in the Russian Federation

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The Russian government will work on social support measures that can halve the level of poverty in the country. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov.

“The goal is to reduce poverty in Russia by half by 2030. For these purposes, it is envisaged to introduce payments to parents raising children under 3 years old, from 3 to 7 years old, as well as pregnant women, “Siluanov said during a plenary session of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The minister also drew attention to the need to increase maternity capital.

Earlier, Siluanov said that social benefits and maternity capital in 2022 will be indexed to actual inflation. The Ministry of Economic Development has raised the forecast for inflation in Russia for 2021 from 5.8% to 7.4%. The Bank of Russia also plans to update its July forecast for price increases in October.