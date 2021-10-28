The Ministry of Defense will send military doctors to Khakassia to help with COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

The region itself asked about this in order to reduce the burden on medical organizations and to be able to increase the bed capacity. Military medics will arrive on Friday

The Ministry of Defense will send medical specialists to Khakassia to help the region in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, the head of the republic, Valentin Konovalov, said on Instagram. The government of Khakassia has applied to the defense department about this.

“Tomorrow, on behalf of the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu, military doctors and nurses (33 specialists in total) will arrive in Khakassia to assist the Ministry of Health of Khakassia and regional medical institutions in treating patients with COVID-19,” Konovalov wrote. He noted that this will reduce the burden on medical organizations in the region and create additional beds for patients with coronavirus.

In total, in Khakassia during the pandemic, almost 43 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected (data as of October 27), 1.3 thousand people died. According to the operational headquarters, more than 150 cases of coronavirus infection per 100 thousand of the population are detected in the region per week.

On Monday, October 25, the government of the republic said that regional health care is working on the brink of possibilities. The authorities took measures to expand the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, in particular, they urgently redesigned the republican narcological dispensary. An additional 50 beds were deployed there. The issue of opening a department for pregnant women with confirmed COVID-19 in the Republican Perinatal Center is also being resolved in order to relieve the burden of two other medical facilities.