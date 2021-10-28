The Ministry of Internal Affairs officially explained why they are looking for a person who has merged the archive with torture in the colonies

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-28/v_mvd_oficialno_obyasnili_pochemu_ichut_cheloveka_slivshego_arhiv_s_pytkami_v_koloniyah https://www.znak.com/2021-10-28/v_mvd_oficialno_obyasnili_pochemu_ichut_cheloveka_slivshego_arhiv_s_pytkami_v_koloniyah 2021.10.28

Programmer Sergei Savelyev, who, with the help of human rights activists from the Gulagu.net project, made a video of the terrible torture in Russian colonies available to the public, they are preparing to be put on the international wanted list. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Saratov Region, Znak.com, also officially reported on which article Savelyev was being prosecuted. “In the proceedings of the SU of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Saratov there is a criminal case initiated on September 30, 2021 on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“ Illegal access to computer information ”),” the Saratov Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a reply.

According to the investigation, Savelyev “provided access to legally protected computer information, which entailed copying the information.”

Now the department is preparing documents to declare Savelyev on the international wanted list.

Moskalkova called the actions of the programmer who sent the torture video to Gulagu.net brave

Since the beginning of October, Gulagu.net has published a series of videos about torture and rape of prisoners in the TB hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov, Belgorod IK No. 4, Kamchatka IK No. 6 and Irkutsk SIZO No. criminal cases have been initiated. The leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Saratov Region resigned.

Savelyev is now in France, where he asked for political asylum.