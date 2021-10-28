The Ministry of Justice announced changes in the system of fines in the new Code of Administrative Offenses :: Society :: RBC

For a false call to an ambulance, the fine will increase six times. For walking dangerous dogs they will be able to fine RUB5 thousand, and for three gross violations of traffic rules – to take away the rights. But sometimes the penalty will be replaced with a warning

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



In the new draft of the Code of Administrative Offenses, which was developed by the Ministry of Justice, the size of fines will generally remain at the same level, but they will increase for some types of offenses. Thus, the amount of punishment for knowingly making a false call to the fire department, police or ambulance will increase sixfold – up to 10 thousand rubles., Interfax reports.

In accordance with Art. 34.2 of the draft law, a deliberately false call to the fire department, police or other specialized services, ambulance entails a fine in the amount of 3 thousand to 10 thousand rubles. In cases where the offender is a child under 16 years of age, the parents will be sanctioned. The current Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for a false call of the special services provides for a penalty in the form of a fine in the amount of 1,000 to 1,500 rubles.

For a systematic gross violation of traffic rules, the Code of Administrative Offenses provides for deprivation of rights for a period of one to one and a half years. Systematic violations will be considered if the driver grossly violated the rules three or more times during the year.

The Ministry of Justice proposed to take away the driver’s license for systematic violations



There are also new offenses with fines in the project. For example, owners of potentially dangerous dogs will face a fine of up to 5 thousand rubles. for walking an animal without a muzzle and a leash. Now walking dangerous dogs without a muzzle and a leash is regulated by the Law on Responsible Treatment of Animals and does not provide for administrative punishment.