The most powerful Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost presented – Auto Review

Rolls-Royce began using the black mark in 2016 for more driver-oriented versions of its deeply traditional vehicles. Buyers liked this option, and over time, the Black Badge version appeared on all models, with the exception of the most expensive and prestigious Phantom, and in the sales structure they account for 27% of orders. And now the company has decided to strengthen the positioning of the “black” options.

From now on “Black Badge” is not a prefix, but a suffix, and in the name of the car it is located immediately after the brand. And in addition, the range of decor has been significantly expanded for the “black marks”, including such shades that were previously considered inappropriate for Rolls-Royces. What to do: In this way, the company wants to withdraw modern buyers from the tuning industry, which is ready to fulfill any, even the most tasteless whim.

The augmented philosophy of the “black mark” is fully demonstrated in the new model – the new generation Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost sedan. The car in the company photos has an interior with black and blue trim and carbon fiber inserts. This is not counting the already traditional Black Badge versions of black decor and dark wood.

The company calls the title color of the body “the darkest in the auto industry”: 45 kg of paint is used for one car, which is applied in several layers. However, you can order any other color. And another feature of the Black Badge version is the compound wheels with a diameter of 21 inches: the hub and spokes are made of a light alloy, but the rim is carbon fiber, and in it 44 layers of carbon fiber are woven.

There are also technical improvements. The 6.75 liter V12 biturbo engine is boosted from the base 571 hp. and 850 Nm to 600 hp. and 900 Nm: the same figures for the Black Badge Cullinan crossover. A new exhaust system is installed, but the most interesting thing is that this Ghost was the first Rolls-Royce to have a separate sport mode for the power unit. Before it was considered bad manners, and now it is activated by an inconspicuous button with the inscription: “Low” (analogy with a lowered gearbox stage). “Automatic” shifts gears 50% faster and keeps the engine in good shape for longer.

The accelerator pedal has become a little sharper, the chassis and all-wheel drive transmission settings have been made more driver-oriented, the brake pedal travel has been reduced. The sedan has become a little more dynamic: acceleration to “hundreds” takes 4.7 s instead of 4.8 s for the base model. The top speed is still electronically limited to 250 km / h. Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost sedans are already available to order from dealers, and only in the standard wheelbase version. Price in England – from 325 thousand pounds.