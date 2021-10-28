“The neck is gone”: Salma Hayek was criticized for a bad outfit

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211028/sheya-ischezla-salmu-khayek-raskritikovali-za-neudachnyy-naryad-261566931.html

TBILISI, 28 Oct – Sputnik. Mexican actress Salma Hayek drew public disapproval: the star was criticized for a bad outfit at the premiere of “The Eternals” in Britain. While some fans tout Angelina Jolie’s successful outfits on the Eternals tour, others watch her colleagues. So at the premiere of the film in London, the fans took a closer look at the actress Salma Hayek and were unpleasantly surprised by her appearance. Hayek appeared in front of photographers in a red dress with sequins and a striped print. Such a silhouette was supposed to make the actress visually slimmer and taller, but the detail that hid the neck played a cruel joke with the image. The fans were not happy with this decision of the stylists and were outraged in the comments to the photo on the Web. “Salma is beautiful, but I would have fired the stylist”; “Where has the neck disappeared?”; “The detail on the neck killed the whole image”; “She looks like she has no neck, looks creepy,” fans write. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

